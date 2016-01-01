Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD

Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.



Dr. Cohen works at Rural Health Services Inc in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.