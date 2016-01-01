Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen's Office Locations
-
1
Rural Health Services Inc4200 Whiskey Rd, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (803) 380-7000
-
2
Clyburn Center for Primary Care1000 Clyburn Pl, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 380-7000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
About Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
- Podiatry
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1497947733
Education & Certifications
- Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cohen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cohen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.