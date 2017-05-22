Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 445-6641Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New York17 E 102nd St, New York, NY 10029 Directions (212) 241-8100
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommended. Fantastic doctor to whom I am extremely grateful. Over the past 20 years, I have attempted to complete 10 colonoscopies including virtual and never succeeded. But Dr. Cohen and his team were able to. As he explained afterwards, mine was technically difficult and complex. Normal colonoscopies take 15 to 60 minutes. He dedicated 1 hour and 15 minutes with mine and succeeded. It was quite exciting to see pictures taken from all of the different parts of my colon
About Dr. Benjamin Cohen, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
Dr. Cohen has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cohen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
