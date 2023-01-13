Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cooper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD
Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Cooper's Office Locations
-
1
DOS - Metro4923 Ogletown Stanton Rd Ste 300, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 655-9494
-
2
Brandywine Medical Center - DOS Joint & Spine Center3401 Brandywine Pkwy Ste 100, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 655-9494
-
3
Springmill Professional Center252 Carter Dr Ste 100, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 655-9494
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My husband, who is paralyzed, had a wound for over two years. A couple of surgical attempts to close it, and months of treatments at a wound center failed to close the wound. Dr. Cooper did not make empty promises. He assured us that he would do his best. Thanks to his caring and skillful approach, the wound is closed and healed. Thank you Dr. Cooper!
About Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1487650867
Education & Certifications
- U S FL
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center|Mount Sinai Hospital
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooper has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooper has seen patients for Bedsores and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cooper speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.