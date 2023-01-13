Overview of Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD

Dr. Benjamin Cooper, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Cooper works at Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE and Middletown, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.