Dr. Benjamin Cooperberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Cooperberg, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Cooperberg works at
Locations
Penn Endocrinology301 S 8th St Fl 4, Philadelphia, PA 19106 Directions (215) 829-3445
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Penn Presbyterian Medical Center
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I found him to be very personable. Explained what I needed to know in plain English. Willing to answer any questions I had. I liked him.
About Dr. Benjamin Cooperberg, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1760604037
Education & Certifications
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cooperberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cooperberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cooperberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cooperberg has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Cancer and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cooperberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cooperberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cooperberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cooperberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cooperberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.