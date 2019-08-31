Overview of Dr. Benjamin Copeland, MD

Dr. Benjamin Copeland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Franciscan Health Indianapolis and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Copeland works at Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greencastle, IN, Shelbyville, IN and Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Dizziness and Meniere's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.