Dr. Benjamin Cox, MD
Dr. Benjamin Cox, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College.
Permanente Medical Group Inc.2238 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94115 Directions (415) 833-2200
- Kaiser Permanente
Engaging, present, committed. Prompt. Courteous. Smart. Well studied, great memory, amazing sense of humor and empathy. Bright. Curious. Everything you could ask for in a Doc. I think I was his first "patient" post- residency, and I've had the best health in my long life under his care.
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Bellevue Hospital Center / Medical College
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Cox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cox. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cox.
