Overview of Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD

Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Crane works at University Otolaryngology in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.