Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD
Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Neurotology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with Strong Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Crane's Office Locations
Clinton Woods2365 S Clinton Ave Ste 200, Rochester, NY 14618 Directions (585) 758-5700
- 2 180 Sawgrass Dr, Rochester, NY 14620 Directions (585) 242-1401
Hospital Affiliations
- Strong Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional visit. Dr. Crane was immediately engaging, listening intently to my concerns and answers to his questions. He validated my understanding of my condition (Meniere's) and the treatment options. His office demeanor was very professional but personal at the same time.
About Dr. Benjamin Crane, MD
- Neurotology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1871707919
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
- Neurotology and Otolaryngology
