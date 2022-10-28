See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Hayward, CA
Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD

Occupational Medicine
3.0 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD

Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Hayward, CA. They graduated from Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Schanker works at Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center - Hayward in Hayward, CA with other offices in Modesto, CA, Stockton, CA and San Leandro, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Schanker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center - Hayward
    24301 Southland Dr Ste 200, Hayward, CA 94545 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 342-5721
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Comprehensive Spine & Sports Center - Modesto
    817 Coffee Rd Ste B, Modesto, CA 95355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 222-6061
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    WorkWell Medical Group
    420 W Acacia St Ste 2, Stockton, CA 95203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 273-1627
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    WorkWell Medical Group
    13847 E 14th St Ste 109, San Leandro, CA 94578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 224-2515
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Arthritis
Back Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Migraine
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Dr Schanker was very nice and understanding. He helped me get better.
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD

    Specialties
    • Occupational Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1679936090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ucsf Medical Center At Mount Zion
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UCSF Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Bridgeport Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston University-B.S. In Human Physiology
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Occupational Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin D Schanker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Schanker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schanker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Schanker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schanker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schanker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schanker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

