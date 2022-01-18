Dr. Benjamin Dalton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dalton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dalton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Dalton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Knoxville, TN.
They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1928 Alcoa Hwy Ste 100, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-9640
- 2 1930 Alcoa Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 305-6570
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dalton?
Dr Dalton provides Excellent care and took the time to explain options I was faced with. He’s an amazing doctor!
About Dr. Benjamin Dalton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1396979936
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalton has seen patients for Dysphagia, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dalton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.