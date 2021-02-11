Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD
Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Orthopaedics2701 Patriot Blvd # 250, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 535-8500
-
2
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC1200 N Westmoreland Rd Ste 100, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Orthopaedics Grayslake Outpatient Center1475 E Belvidere Rd Ste, Grayslake, IL 60030 Directions (847) 535-8500
-
4
Northwestern Medical Group - Neurosciences and Orthopaedics1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 535-8500
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
I've know Dr Davis for a number of years now to my determent. Dr. Davis is the type of Doctor that takes the time to know you and will also explain to you what is happening, why it's happening and the different options to fix it. He is very personable and a nice person. I've had 3 surgeries under Dr. Davis and have had no complaints, both GraysLake Hospital and Dr Davis have been great. He's treated my daughter and wife shortly, HIGHLY RECOMMEND.
About Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356599633
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center|Hospital for Special Surgery
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis
- Orthopedic Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.