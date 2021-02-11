Overview of Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD

Dr. Benjamin Davis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Washington University School Of Medicine In St. Louis and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Northwestern Medicine Glenview - Orthopaedics in Glenview, IL with other offices in Lake Forest, IL and Grayslake, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.