Dr. Benjamin Dennis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Dennis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center and St. Francis - Emory Healthcare.
Dr. Dennis works at
Locations
Endocrine Consultants2425 Brookstone Centre Pkwy, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 322-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
- St. Francis - Emory Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My wife and my experience with Doctor Dennis was outstanding. Very knowledgeable and very articulate. Most kind and understanding. Dr. Dennis risks his life everyday seeing people who need help not knowing if they have Covid. Too those people saying unpleasant things on this review (Karens). The next time you are sick and feel like your going to die ,remember this man goes above and beyond to help you feel better. If you can't say something nice just keep your mouth shut and go find someone else. Just think what would happen if there were not doctors like Dr.Dennis here to help. During our crisis we met wonderful doctors in addition to Dr. Dennis. There was Dr. Borkat, Dr. Jolley, Dr.Sonia, Dr.Shah. All are wonderful Doctors that we all should be thankful for. We have a saying in law enforcement. If you do not like the police the next time you need us call a hippie. Same goes for these wonderful doctors.
About Dr. Benjamin Dennis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1417119173
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dennis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dennis accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dennis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Dennis works at
Dr. Dennis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dennis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Dennis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dennis.
