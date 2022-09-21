Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dijoseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO
Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.
Dr. Dijoseph's Office Locations
Inspira Medical Group Obstetrics and Gynecology Vineland2950 College Dr Ste 2D, Vineland, NJ 08360 Directions (856) 641-6313
Hospital Affiliations
- Inspira Medical Center Vineland
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for over 16 yrs, he is very professional, takes his time and is always pleasant. I have referred many patients to Dr. DiJoseph and everyone has turned into a long term patient. Would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO
- Obstetrics
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dijoseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dijoseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dijoseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dijoseph has seen patients for Pregnancy Ultrasound, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dijoseph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Dijoseph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dijoseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dijoseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dijoseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.