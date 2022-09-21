Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO

Dr. Benjamin Dijoseph, DO is an Obstetrics Specialist in Vineland, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University / College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inspira Medical Center Vineland.



Dr. Dijoseph works at Inspira Medical Group Obstetrics And Gynecology in Vineland, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pregnancy Ultrasound along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.