Dr. Benjamin Ditty, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Ditty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.
Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge6101 Pine Ridge Rd, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Tht 609-00061530 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-3411
Caroliona Neurosurgery & Spine Associates1130 N Church St Ste 200, Greensboro, NC 27401 Directions (336) 272-4578
Naples1020 Crosspointe Dr Ste 110, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 337-2003
Joint Implant Surgeons of Florida- Fort Myers7331 College Pkwy Ste 300, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 337-2003Monday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
My husband saw Dr Ditty and had a dicsectomy in October 2022. His pain was immediately relieved. It took him a few weeks to get over the surgery, but he did and is very glad he had it done. Dr Ditty and his PA were both kind, patients, explained things well, our visits with him were not rushed and they were very knowledgable and kind.
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215163795
- Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc
- Neurosurgery
