Overview of Dr. Benjamin Ditty, MD

Dr. Benjamin Ditty, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Ditty works at Physicians Regional - Pine Ridge in Naples, FL with other offices in Birmingham, AL, Greensboro, NC and Fort Myers, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.