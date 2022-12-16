Overview of Dr. Benjamin Domb, MD

Dr. Benjamin Domb, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Domb works at American Hip Institute & Orthopedic Specialists in Des Plaines, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.