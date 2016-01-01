Dr. Benjamin Dorfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dorfman, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dorfman, MD
Dr. Benjamin Dorfman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cheshire, CT.

Dr. Dorfman's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group280 S Main St, Cheshire, CT 06410 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group80 S Main St, Winsted, CT 06098 Directions (860) 870-6385
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Dorfman, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1043697709
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dorfman has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dorfman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dorfman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.