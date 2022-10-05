Dr. Benjamin Dubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dubin, MD
Dr. Benjamin Dubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.
Dr. Dubin works at
North Suburban Dermatology Associates103 S Greenleaf St Ste J, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 709-3711Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital
- Vista Medical Center East
Very nice place, very clean and very, very friendly personal. Make you feel very comfortable.
About Dr. Benjamin Dubin, MD
- Dermatology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356495030
- Cook Co Hosp
- Luth Genl Hosp
- Univ of IL Coll of Med
- Northwestern University
- Dermatology
Dr. Dubin works at
