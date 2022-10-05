Overview

Dr. Benjamin Dubin, MD is a Dermatologist in Gurnee, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Condell Medical Center, Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital and Vista Medical Center East.



Dr. Dubin works at North Suburban Dermatology Associates in Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Rash, Acne and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.