Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD

Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Dubois works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.