Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Texarkana, TX
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD

Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.

Dr. Dubois works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Dubois' Office Locations

    CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana
    1920 GALLERIA OAKS DR, Texarkana, TX 75503 (903) 614-1000
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Christus Saint Michael Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendectomy, Open
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Appendicitis
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Esophageal Cancer
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Rib Fracture
Thyroid Nodule
Wound Repair
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Anoscopy
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Drainage
Biopsy of Breast
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Breast Tumor
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Hidradenitis
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lung Cancer
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Sphincterotomy
Testicular Cancer
Thoracentesis
Thyroid Lobectomy
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Traumatic Brain Injury
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Vagotomy
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Ventral Hernia
    Aetna
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 03, 2022
    Dr DuBois is the best about taking the time to really talk to you and to explain things. He never rushes the visit and speaks openly in clear terms to answer all questions. He is thorough, gentle and continues to study, learn and use advanced surgical techniques making things easier on his patients. Courtney, the OR nurse is great and she also never rushes you through an appointment. The office staff is very professional here too. If you need a surgeon who has time for you and who is willing to do everything he can to take care of you, willing to take the time to make you and your family members feel comfortable about an upcoming procedure and to be there when needed afterwards (even at 2 AM) then Dr. DuBois is the one you should see.
    Cyndi — Jun 03, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD

    Specialties
    General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1205054301
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Dubois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dubois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dubois has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dubois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dubois works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Surgery Associates - Texarkana in Texarkana, TX. View the full address on Dr. Dubois’s profile.

    Dr. Dubois has seen patients for Appendectomy, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dubois on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dubois. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dubois.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dubois, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dubois appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

