Dr. Benjamin Duckles, MD
Dr. Benjamin Duckles, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.
Greater Philadelphia Spine And Pain700 E Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Directions (484) 458-1000
Greater Philadelphia Spine And Pain100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (484) 476-7000
Phoenixville Pain Center420 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 3100, Limerick, PA 19468 Directions (610) 495-3838
Virtua Medical Group PA1001 Route 73 N Lowr Level, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 355-7130
- Virtua Mount Holly Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Pain Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
