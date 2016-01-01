See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Havertown, PA
Dr. Benjamin Duckles, MD

Pain Medicine
4.2 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Duckles, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Havertown, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Mount Holly Hospital.

Dr. Duckles works at Greater Philadelphia Spine And Pain in Havertown, PA with other offices in Wynnewood, PA, Limerick, PA and Marlton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Greater Philadelphia Spine And Pain
    700 E Township Line Rd, Havertown, PA 19083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 458-1000
    Greater Philadelphia Spine And Pain
    100 E Lancaster Ave, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 476-7000
    Phoenixville Pain Center
    420 W Linfield Trappe Rd Ste 3100, Limerick, PA 19468 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 495-3838
    Virtua Medical Group PA
    1001 Route 73 N Lowr Level, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 355-7130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Mount Holly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Autonomic Disorders
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Migraine
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pain Management
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Phantom Limb Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Spondylosis
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • PA Insurance Services
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Duckles, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073679767
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
    Internship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Medical Education
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
