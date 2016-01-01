Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD

Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.



Dr. Dudley works at NorthBay Healthcare in Fairfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.