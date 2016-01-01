Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dudley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD
Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northbay Vacavalley Hospital and Northbay Medical Center.
Dr. Dudley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Dudley's Office Locations
-
1
NorthBay Health Urology - Fairfield1860 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 200, Fairfield, CA 94533 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northbay Vacavalley Hospital
- Northbay Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Compass Rose Health Plan
- Covered California
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dudley?
About Dr. Benjamin Dudley, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1669682811
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dudley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dudley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dudley using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dudley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dudley works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Dudley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dudley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dudley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dudley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.