Dr. Benjamin Dyer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.



Dr. Dyer works at Charleston Area Medical Center in Charleston, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Colectomy, Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft), Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.