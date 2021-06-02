Dr. Benjamin Edery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Edery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Edery, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Edery, MD is a Dermatologist in Bellaire, TX. They graduated from University Del Valle School Of Medi and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 5420 West Loop S, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 529-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Edery?
Yes. My dad is nice.
About Dr. Benjamin Edery, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1326141615
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Del Valle School Of Medi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Edery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Edery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Edery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edery.
