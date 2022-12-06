See All Dermatologists in Portland, OR
Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD

Dermatology
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.

Dr. Ehst works at Broadway Medical Clinic in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Broadway Medical Clinic
    4212 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97213 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 249-8787

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Rash
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Rash

Treatment frequency



Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Rash
Actinic Keratosis
Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Birthmark
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Dry Skin
Erythema Multiforme
Excision of Skin Lesion
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Ringworm
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Discoloration
Skin Tag Removal
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 06, 2022
    About Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740320068
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • The Johns Hopkins Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Minnesota Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ehst has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ehst works at Broadway Medical Clinic in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. Ehst’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehst. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehst.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ehst, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ehst appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

