Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus.
Dr. Ehst works at
Locations
Broadway Medical Clinic4212 NE Broadway, Portland, OR 97213 Directions (503) 249-8787
Hospital Affiliations
- OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ehst has been treating my Psoriasis for years and has taken the time to listen to my concerns. From 65% body coverage to 0%, and maintaining for years now. He is genuinely interested in what I notice is going well or not, but also other things that I didn't really think about but may be indicators that I need to watch for and keep tabs on. My care has been amazing, adjusted where needed based on my feedback and his advice. I don't feel I need to fight for my care when I'm in the office as I experience with other Doctors, but rather I feel I'm being cared for by someone who knows what they're doing and is advocating for me so I can live my best life.
About Dr. Benjamin Ehst, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- HENNEPIN COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
