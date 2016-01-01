Overview of Dr. Benjamin Eidem, MD

Dr. Benjamin Eidem, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.



Dr. Eidem works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.