Overview

Dr. Benjamin Epstein, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sandy Springs, GA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Piedmont Hospital.



Dr. Epstein works at Piedmont Physicians of Sandy Springs in Sandy Springs, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin B Deficiency, Malaise and Fatigue and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.