Overview of Dr. Benjamin Evans, MD

Dr. Benjamin Evans, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Evans works at Primus Medical Group in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.