Dr. Fand has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Fand, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Fand, MD
Dr. Benjamin Fand, MD is an Urology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Fand works at
Dr. Fand's Office Locations
1
Premiere Urology Group LLC10 Parsonage Rd Ste 118, Edison, NJ 08837 Directions (732) 494-9400
2
Premier Urology Group LLC2 Hospital Plz Ste 430, Old Bridge, NJ 08857 Directions (732) 494-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Horrible. Surgical skills were distributed to damages for life. Find another doctor now.
About Dr. Benjamin Fand, MD
- Urology
- 44 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1134232291
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
