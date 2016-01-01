Dr. Benjamin Fischer-Valuck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fischer-Valuck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Fischer-Valuck, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Fischer-Valuck, MD
Dr. Benjamin Fischer-Valuck, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Englewood, CO. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center.
Dr. Fischer-Valuck works at
Dr. Fischer-Valuck's Office Locations
Radiation Oncology at Swedish799 E Hampden Ave Ste 100, Englewood, CO 80113 Directions (303) 481-7953
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Benjamin Fischer-Valuck, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1023351673
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Radiation Oncology
Dr. Fischer-Valuck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fischer-Valuck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
