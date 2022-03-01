Dr. Flores has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD
Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Flores' Office Locations
David L Smith MD636 MIDDLEFIELD RD, Palo Alto, CA 94301 Directions (650) 330-1636
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Flores is a brilliant psychiatrist. I saw him for about 3 years and found him to be the most trustworthy, knowledgable psychiatrist I've seen. He's up on all the new medications, and on all the possible combinations. He's very much aware of possible side effects and always tells you what to watch for. I wish I still lived in California so I could continue to see him. He's very kind
About Dr. Benjamin Flores, MD
- Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1962622001
Education & Certifications
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
