Dr. Benjamin Fox, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Fox, MD
Dr. Benjamin Fox, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint George, UT.
Dr. Fox's Office Locations
Southern Utah Neurosciences Institute652 S Medical Center Dr Ste 420, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 251-6800
Morton Plant Hospital300 Pinellas St, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Center for Neurosurgical and Spine Care400 Pinellas St Ste 325, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 298-6121
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fox has expert skills and knowledge of his profession. I’m lucky to have been referred to him by an emergency room physician. He is an amazing Doctor. He also has an amazing staff.
About Dr. Benjamin Fox, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
- 1184955734
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fox has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fox accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fox has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Chiari Malformation Type 1 and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fox on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fox speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Fox. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fox.
