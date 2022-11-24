Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freilich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD
Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Freilich's Office Locations
New Jersey Healing Hands LLC15 Engle St Ste 201, Englewood, NJ 07631 Directions (201) 871-9595
- 2 14 E 96th St, New York, NY 10128 Directions (212) 410-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional office and staff. Very thorough examination, as well as for follow up visits.
About Dr. Benjamin Freilich, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1831298488
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freilich has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freilich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freilich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freilich has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freilich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Freilich speaks Italian.
54 patients have reviewed Dr. Freilich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freilich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freilich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freilich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.