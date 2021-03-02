Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frishberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD
Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.
Dr. Frishberg works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frishberg's Office Locations
-
1
The Neurology Center6010 Hidden Valley Rd Ste 200, Carlsbad, CA 92011 Directions (760) 631-3000
-
2
Scripps Physicians Medical Group1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 102, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (760) 631-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Tri-city Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frishberg?
It was really helpful. Thank you,doctor.
About Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1952346348
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- U Calif San Diego
- University of Minnesota Medical School
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frishberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frishberg accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frishberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frishberg works at
Dr. Frishberg has seen patients for Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frishberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Frishberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frishberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frishberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frishberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.