Overview of Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD

Dr. Benjamin Frishberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carlsbad, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Frishberg works at The Neurology Center in Carlsbad, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.