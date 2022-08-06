Dr. Frock has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Frock, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Frock, MD
Dr. Benjamin Frock, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Dr. Frock works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Frock's Office Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital1601 23rd Ave S, Nashville, TN 37212 Directions (615) 936-3555
-
2
Vanderbilt Medical Group3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 936-2000
-
3
W. Scott West MD Pllc30 Burton Hills Blvd Ste 375, Nashville, TN 37215 Directions (615) 327-4877
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frock?
My Dr. retired. I was fortunate to have Dr. Frock recommend. I felt at ease immediately.
About Dr. Benjamin Frock, MD
- Psychiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1386099273
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frock accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frock works at
Dr. Frock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frock.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.