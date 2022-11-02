Dr. Benjamin Gelber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gelber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Gelber, MD
Dr. Benjamin Gelber, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.
Dr. Gelber's Office Locations
Neurological and Spinal Surgery2222 S 16th St Ste 305, Lincoln, NE 68502 Directions (904) 388-6518
Hospital Affiliations
- Bryan East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I find he’s always at the top of his game
- Neurosurgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1922086644
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Affil Hospital
- Mayo Clin
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- The Johns Hopkins University
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Gelber has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gelber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Gelber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gelber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.
