Dr. Benjamin Gibson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Gibson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Gibson, MD
Dr. Benjamin Gibson, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zanesville, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Genesis Hospital.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson's Office Locations
-
1
Pathology Laboratories Inc751 Forest Ave Ste 301, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 455-4923
-
2
Gu Ohio LLC1225 Woodlawn Ave Ste 114, Cambridge, OH 43725 Directions (740) 255-5189
Hospital Affiliations
- Genesis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gibson?
Dr Benjamin saved my life! He is simply the best Doctor in any specialty anyone could wish for. Not only is he a great urologist, he's a fantastic surgeon.
About Dr. Benjamin Gibson, MD
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1619257508
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gibson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibson works at
Dr. Gibson has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.