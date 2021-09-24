Dr. Benjamin Gitterman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gitterman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Gitterman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Gitterman, MD
Dr. Benjamin Gitterman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Princeton, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Princeton Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton.
Dr. Gitterman's Office Locations
1
Princeton Medical Group419 N Harrison St, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300
2
Princeton Medical Group PA3 Liberty St, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 924-9300
3
Princeton Medical Group PA419 N Harrison 101 St # 201, Princeton, NJ 08540 Directions (609) 924-9300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday12:00pm - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Princeton Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gitterman was recommended by my cardiologist when my primary physician retired. Dr. Gitterman is thoroughly knowledgeable and also in tune with modern medicine. Answers all my questions and I feel confident confident with all recommendations. Bedside manner is A++ and a pleasure to have as my “regular” doctor for the past five years.
About Dr. Benjamin Gitterman, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Strong Mem Hsp University Rochester
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Muhlenberg College
