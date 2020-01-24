Dr. Benjamin Gross, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gross is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Gross, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Gross, MD
Dr. Benjamin Gross, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross' Office Locations
-
1
Managed Medical Inc5455 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 934-3861
-
2
Tolwin Psychiatric Medical Group Inc.3831 Hughes Ave Ste 506, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 939-1689
- 3 374 H St, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Directions (619) 510-8480
- 4 7007 Washington Ave Ste 300, Whittier, CA 90602 Directions (562) 273-5572
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gross?
Great Dr. Listens to you and is extremely knowledgeable. Thank you
About Dr. Benjamin Gross, MD
- Neurology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1124053665
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gross accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.