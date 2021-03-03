Overview of Dr. Benjamin Guidry, MD

Dr. Benjamin Guidry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Guidry works at Tulane Ophthalmology Clinic in New Orleans, LA with other offices in Terrytown, LA and Metairie, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear, Macular Edema and Retinal Vein Occlusion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.