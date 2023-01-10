See All Ophthalmologists in Springfield, MO
Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD

Ophthalmology
5.0 (25)
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD

Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South.

Dr. Haden works at Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center in Springfield, MO with other offices in Lebanon, MO, Monett, MO and Branson, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Haden's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center
    1265 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 886-3937
  2. 2
    Lebanon Office
    430 N Jefferson Ave, Lebanon, MO 65536 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 588-2048
  3. 3
    Monett Office
    2170 E Cleveland St, Monett, MO 65708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 235-0853
  4. 4
    Mattax Neu Prater Eye Center
    168 S Payne Stewart Dr, Branson, MO 65616 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (417) 348-1111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cox Medical Center South

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 10, 2023
    I would highly recommend Dr. Haden for any of your eye care needs. I have been going to him for several years and last month had to have cataract surgery. I was uneasy about having the surgery and Dr. Haden and the staff bent over backwards to help me through the process. I now can see better than I have been able to in a long time and I'm so grateful for their patience and understanding, as well as their expertise! It is so nice to see everything so clearly and to be able to drive and actually read the road signs, as well as all the other signs. Thank you, Dr. Haden and staff for giving me my sight back! You're the greatest!
    Julie A — Jan 10, 2023
    About Dr. Benjamin Haden, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1952729600
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
