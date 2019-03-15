Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hagendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD
Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD is a Trauma Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Trauma Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Frankford Hospital, Jefferson Bucks Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Division of Hospital Medicine10800 Knights Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CHAMPVA
- Health Net
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Magellan Health Services
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
I was very impressed with Dr Hagendorf. I have a very complicated and involved medical history. Dr Hagendorf took everything into consideration in preparation for my surgery. While I did have complications prior that had to be taken care of via ERCP, the actual gallbladder surgery went well as did my recovery. Dr Hagendorf is an excellent surgeon, very compassionate and was able to get me through without any complications. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Benjamin Hagendorf, MD
- Trauma Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Male
- Umdnj-University Hospital
- Boston Children's Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University of South Florida Morsani College of Medicine
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
