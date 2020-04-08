Dr. Benjamin Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Methodist Women's Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.
Locations
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates PC8901 Indian Hills Dr Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 397-7057Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Bellevue Medical Center2510 Bellevue Medical Center Dr Ste 145, Bellevue, NE 68123 Directions (402) 397-7057
Alegent Creighton Health Mercy Hospital801 Harmony St, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (402) 397-7057
Methodist Physicians Clinic - 192 Dodge Primary Care717 N 190th Plz, Elkhorn, NE 68022 Directions (402) 397-7057
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC17001 Lakeside Hills Plz Ste 200, Omaha, NE 68130 Directions (402) 885-8700Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates, PC808 E Pierce St Ste 301, Council Bluffs, IA 51503 Directions (712) 396-2997Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bellevue Medical Center
- CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy
- Chi Health Immanuel
- Chi Health Lakeside
- Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs
- Chi Health Midlands
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Jennie Edmundson
- Methodist Women's Hospital
- The Nebraska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough nice things about Dr. Hall. This man saved my life because he treated me like a human being, showed empathy, and listened to me regarding how sick I felt. I seen 5 doctors who told me I had a viral infection, Dr. Hall found a condition I have and continues to treat me a few years later. He looks at what is in the best interest of his patients and I can't thank him enough! I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Benjamin Hall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1851556724
Education & Certifications
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Hall has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hall accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hall has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hall.
