Dr. Benjamin Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Bellevue Medical Center, CHI Health Creighton University Medical Center - Bergan Mercy, Chi Health Immanuel, Chi Health Lakeside, Chi Health Mercy Council Bluffs, Chi Health Midlands, Methodist Hospital, Methodist Jennie Edmundson, Methodist Women's Hospital and The Nebraska Medical Center.



Dr. Hall works at Midwest Gastrointestinal Associates in Omaha, NE with other offices in Bellevue, NE, Council Bluffs, IA and Elkhorn, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Hernia and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.