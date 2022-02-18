Overview of Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD

Dr. Benjamin Halligan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care Valleycare.



Dr. Halligan works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA with other offices in Mountain View, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.