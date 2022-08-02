Dr. Harkess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM
Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK.
Dr. Harkess works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Harkess' Office Locations
-
1
Ohh Anesthesia LLC4050 W Memorial Rd Fl 3, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800
- 2 4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 421, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Directions (405) 608-3800
- 3 5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 303, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Directions (405) 608-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Logan County
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Harkess?
Dr. Harkess took me on and fixed a previous providers mistakes. My experience with podiatry was very poor until I met Dr. Harkess. He’s operated on both of my feet. The results are excellent. Would highly recommend him for anyone having foot problems
About Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1073871265
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Harkess accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harkess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Harkess works at
Dr. Harkess has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkess.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.