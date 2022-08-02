See All Podiatrists in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Oklahoma City, OK
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM

Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. 

Dr. Harkess works at OHH Physicians LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Harkess' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ohh Anesthesia LLC
    4050 W Memorial Rd Fl 3, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800
  2. 2
    4140 W Memorial Rd Ste 421, Oklahoma City, OK 73120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800
  3. 3
    5224 E I 240 Service Rd Ste 303, Oklahoma City, OK 73135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (405) 608-3800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Mercy Hospital Logan County
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture
Heel Spur
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 02, 2022
    Dr. Harkess took me on and fixed a previous providers mistakes. My experience with podiatry was very poor until I met Dr. Harkess. He’s operated on both of my feet. The results are excellent. Would highly recommend him for anyone having foot problems
    John — Aug 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM
    About Dr. Benjamin Harkess, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073871265
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harkess has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Harkess has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Harkess works at OHH Physicians LLC in Oklahoma City, OK. View the full address on Dr. Harkess’s profile.

    Dr. Harkess has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harkess on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Harkess. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harkess.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Harkess, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Harkess appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

