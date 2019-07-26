Overview of Dr. Benjamin Hassan, MD

Dr. Benjamin Hassan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Hassan works at St. Charles Internal Medicine Clinic - Bend in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.