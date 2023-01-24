Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
Lakeway-Bee Cave3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Directions (512) 279-2000
Four Points Clinic at River Place10815 Ranch Road 2222 # 205, Austin, TX 78730 Directions (512) 279-2000
Dripping Springs13830 Sawyer Ranch Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Directions (512) 279-2000
Austin Gastroenterology4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Directions (512) 448-4588
Neurotexas (lakeway)200 Medical Pkwy Ste 210, Lakeway, TX 78738 Directions (512) 654-1234
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Hays
- Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
Dr Haveman had studied my File and was prepared to provide my choices on going forward. He recommended I pursue a Double Balloon Enteroscopy performed by Dr Emmett—which was successful.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1154347870
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
- Baylor University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Havemann has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Havemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havemann.
