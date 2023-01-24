See All Gastroenterologists in Bee Cave, TX
Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (121)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bee Cave, TX. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX

Dr. Havemann works at Austin Gastroenterology in Bee Cave, TX with other offices in Austin, TX, Dripping Springs, TX and Lakeway, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lakeway-Bee Cave
    3944 Ranch Road 620 S, Bee Cave, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 279-2000
  2. 2
    Four Points Clinic at River Place
    10815 Ranch Road 2222 # 205, Austin, TX 78730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 279-2000
  3. 3
    Dripping Springs
    13830 Sawyer Ranch Rd, Dripping Springs, TX 78620 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 279-2000
  4. 4
    Austin Gastroenterology
    4310 James Casey St Ste 4A, Austin, TX 78745 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 448-4588
  5. 5
    Neurotexas (lakeway)
    200 Medical Pkwy Ste 210, Lakeway, TX 78738 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 654-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Hays
  • Ascension Seton Highland Lakes
  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Lakeway
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Round Rock
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center
  • St. David's South Austin Medical Center
  • The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Hemorrhoids
Constipation
Diverticulitis, Intestinal

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Capsule Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stenting Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Edoscopic Gastrostomy (PEG) Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 121 ratings
    Patient Ratings (121)
    5 Star
    (103)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Jan 24, 2023
    Dr Haveman had studied my File and was prepared to provide my choices on going forward. He recommended I pursue a Double Balloon Enteroscopy performed by Dr Emmett—which was successful.
    Lawrence Romine — Jan 24, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154347870
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor College of Medicine - Houston, TX
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Baylor University
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Havemann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Havemann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Havemann has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Havemann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Havemann has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Havemann on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    121 patients have reviewed Dr. Havemann. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Havemann.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Havemann, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Havemann appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

