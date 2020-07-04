Overview of Dr. Benjamin Hayek, MD

Dr. Benjamin Hayek, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Universite Catholique De Louvain, Faculte De Medecine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Hayek works at Primary Healthcare Associates in Youngstown, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.