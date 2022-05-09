See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Lowell, MA
Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (41)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD

Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Lowell, MA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.

Dr. Henkle works at Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus in Lowell, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Henkle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus
    1 Hospital Dr, Lowell, MA 01852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 446-2873
  2. 2
    2 Hospital Dr Fl 2, Lowell, MA 01852 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (978) 937-6460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lowell General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain
Treatment frequency



Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Henkle?

    May 09, 2022
    Dr.Henkel is one of the best I have ever seen.He cares about his patients,And looks for the best care he can give you.I have been going to Dr.Henkel for 4 years and no other doctor could help me.I am so happy to have him for my back.He never gives up look for way to help you.I will always go to Dr.Henkel for my back.I will always recommend him to anyone that I know .I am writing this review for anyone that is look for good care.
    Debra Dubois — May 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD
    About Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669630083
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Indiana University Med Center
    Residency
    • Indiana University
    Internship
    • Indiana University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • IN UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    • Purdue University
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Benjamin Henkle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henkle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Henkle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Henkle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Henkle works at Lowell General Hospital Saints Campus in Lowell, MA. View the full address on Dr. Henkle’s profile.

    Dr. Henkle has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Henkle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Henkle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henkle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henkle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henkle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

