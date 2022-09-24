Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD
Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.
Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations
West Texas Heart Surgery3502 9th St Ste 260, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 792-8185Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hirsch took his time to explain the surgery and answered all our questions. He was straight forward, forthcoming and motivating in telling us his expectations for the patient's responsibility in the recovery process. . Dr. Hirsch has our highest recommendation as a fine surgeon and doctor. He and his staff are exceptional and helpful in every step along the way!
About Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1326209891
Education & Certifications
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
- General Surgery, Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsch has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hirsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Cardiac Tamponade, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.