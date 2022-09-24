Overview of Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD

Dr. Benjamin Hirsch, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center, Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.



Dr. Hirsch works at West Texas Heart Surgery in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements and Cardiac Tamponade along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.