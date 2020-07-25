Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, MD
Overview
Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset300 Community Dr, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 562-4100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Northwell Health Cardiac Rehabilitation at Great Neck1010 Northern Blvd Ste 100, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 773-6301
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Hirsh?
Thorough doctor who I had to meet on a Telehealth visit unfortunately. I had to see him and it was right at the onset of COVID! He was fantastic. Listened and answered questions. I never felt rushed. Made a game plan for when the office reopened (it is in North Shore hospital). A+ in every aspect!
About Dr. Benjamin Hirsh, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548586712
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hirsh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hirsh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hirsh works at
Dr. Hirsh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsh. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hirsh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hirsh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.