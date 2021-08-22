Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.
Dr. Ho works at
Macon Pediatrics3203 Vineville Ave Ste A, Macon, GA 31204 Directions (478) 471-0273
Family Care of Middle Georgia2938 Heritage Pl Ne, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 453-0453
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
Dr. Ho and miss Irene are phenomenal!!! The entire office staff are amazing!!!
- Family Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English, Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1982015939
- Medical Center of Central Georgia/MUSM
- AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Washington University In St. Louis
- Family Practice
Dr. Ho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ho accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ho works at
Dr. Ho speaks Mandarin, Mandarin and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ho. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ho.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.