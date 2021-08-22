Overview

Dr. Benjamin Ho, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Piedmont Macon Medical Center.



Dr. Ho works at Macon Pediatrics in Macon, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.