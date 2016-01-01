See All Internal Medicine Doctors in York, PA
Dr. Benjamin Hoover II, MD

Internal Medicine
60 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Benjamin Hoover II, MD

Dr. Benjamin Hoover II, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 60 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Hoover II works at Brockie Internal Medicine in York, PA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hoover II's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brockie Internal Medicine
    924 Colonial Ave Ste B, York, PA 17403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 845-8623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis
Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Cellulitis

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon

About Dr. Benjamin Hoover II, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1346272416
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
